USF football’s season opener delayed an hour by weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The colors of the University of South Florida - green and gold - splashed across Sparkman Wharf on Thursday evening. The popular outdoor destination hosted the first-ever Horns Up Rally ahead of the football game against the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday.

“I am thrilled with this first Horns Up Rally,” said the creator of the event and the vice president of athletics at the university, Michael Kelly. “We wanted to start a new tradition to allow Bulls fans from all over the city to come together on a night before a game. We know there are a lot of Bulls fans from around the state who come before the game so this is a great way for them to have a great night and get ready for the game.”