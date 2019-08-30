TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Weather has temporarily delayed kickoff at the University of South Florida football team’s season opener.
The USF Bulls were supposed to kick off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 7 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is now slated for just before 8 p.m.
8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley is at the stadium for the game and says a 50-minute countdown clock has been placed on the board at Raymond James Stadium. It started counting down around 7:05 p.m.
MORE USF BULLS COVERAGE:
- USF football’s season opener delayed an hour by weather
- 3-year-old fan gathers courage to hug Rocky the Bull at first USF Horns Up Rally
- USF Bulls prepared but not overprepared, offensive coordinator says
- ‘Stay the course’: USF TE Mitch Wilcox talks returning for final season, his vision for team
- USF coach highlighting importance of playing Wisconsin