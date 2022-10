TAMPA (WFLA) – USF Bulls Football will host Tulane University’s Green Wave on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Raymond James Stadium.

This is the Bulls seventh game of the season and their third against an American Athletic Conference (AAC) rival.

The Bulls are coming off a tough 28-24 loss against the AAC No.1 Cincinnati Bearcats. No. 2 AAC ranked Tulane last faced East Carolina with a solid 24-9 win.

Game time is 4 p.m. EST at Raymond James Stadium. Television coverage is ESPNU 1 and radio is 102.5 FM.