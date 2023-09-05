Bulls host FAMU at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bulls opened the 2023 USF Football Season, under first-time head coach Alex Golesh, with a hard-fought 41-24 loss at Conference USA preseason favorite Western Kentucky on Saturday in Bowling Green.

QB Byrum Brown ran for a net of 160 yards and RB Nay’Quan Wright had gained 111 more yards on the ground. The passing game added an additional 166 yards but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Hilltoppers. The Bulls had an overall gain of 374 yards rushing and 166 passing to WKU’s 129 and 336 respectively. Total time of possession was fairly split with USF ahead 30:29 to 29:31.

The Bulls scored first with a Brown 6 yard rush and John Cannon kick in the first quarter. They exchanged scores with WKU and entered half-time tied at 17 – 17. WKU, who won 9 games last year and featured the top returning passer and receiver by yards in the FBS from 2022, scored the 14 points in the 3rd quarter to USF’s 7 point gain on a Brown 28 yard rush and Cannon field goal. The Bulls went scoreless in the 4th quarter to WKU’s 10 point gain.

The Bulls first home game is this Saturday, 9/9 when they host Florida A & M University at Raymond James Stadium. Game time is 7:00 pm.