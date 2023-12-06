USF womens basketball plays in West Palm Beach same afternoon

TAMPA (USF) – The USF Bulls will continue one of the top turnarounds in college football when South Florida (6-6; 4-4 AAC) takes on Syracuse (6-6; 2-6 ACC) in the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on Thur., Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. in the FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.

USF football’s five-win improvement over 2022 ranks as the greatest turnaround in program history. First year head coach Alex Golesh was named one of 15 finalists for College Football News’ Coach of the Year. Golesh has installed an offense that has registered just the sixth 5,000-yard season in program history and is on pace for a top-three program mark while producing the program’s first 3,000-yard passer in QB Byrum Brown and potentially the first 1,000-yard receiver in a single season in WR Sean Atkins. The former walk-on has set program records for receptions with 86 and receiving yards at 961.

USF is 6-4 all-time in bowl games, with notable victories over Clemson, South Carolina and Texas Tech. This will be the program’s first appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Fans can double their Bulls athletics experience when the USF women’s basketball team take on national power Baylor at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 just 30 minutes from the bowl site at the West Palm Classic at Massimino Court of Keiser University.

USF and Syracuse, former BIG EAST Conference members, have met 10 times with the Bulls holding an 8-2 series lead, including most recent victories in Tampa in 2015 (45-24) and at Syracuse in 2016 (45-20). This will be their first meeting in a bowl game and marks the Bulls’ 11th different bowl opponent.

There will be a Dual Team Pep Rally on Dec. 20 (6 p.m.) at the Mizner Park Amphitheater and the Fan Fest (4-7 p.m.) on Dec. 21.

Bowl tickets are at: https://www.ticketmaster.com/south-florida-bulls-football-tickets/artist/821761

Boca Raton Bowl website: https://roofclaimbocaratonbowl.com/

West Palm Beach Classic website: https://www.coast2coastwbb.com/page/show/8100597-west-palm-beach-classic