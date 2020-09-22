USF Bulls contact tracing through Notre Dame game video after Fighting Irish players test positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida’s head football coach spoke Tuesday about the performance of his football team in this past weekend’s game against the University of Notre Dame.

“We have to take ownership of what happened up there in South Bend, make no excuses. We got to learn from it. There are a lot of lessons to be learned there. We got to get better and then, we got to move on,” coach Jeff Scott said.

He was not referring to the health of his football team because, at that point in time, it did not seem to be a pressing concern.

Scott answered a variety of questions from a group of reporters on Tuesday afternoon before the reports of a splash of positive coronavirus tests among the Notre Dame football players floated to the surface.

The communications team at the University of Notre Dame posted a statement on Twitter revealing, in part, 94 tests were administered to the athletes on Monday. The post said seven of those tests were found to be positive. The upcoming game between Notre Dame and Wake Forest has been postponed.

“The Notre Dame Football program has decided to pause all football-related activities until further testing is completed.”

SCHEDULE UPDATE



Notre Dame's upcoming game on Sept. 26 against Wake Forest has been postponed.



— Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 22, 2020

Scott did respond to an interesting question during the press conference.

He was asked to reveal if he had been close to canceling a game due to a lack of offensive linemen, who may or may not be unavailable due to ties to the virus.

“We have not gotten to that point yet. It was just to the point where the guys who maybe had to go into the game just got here as true freshmen but we have not – thank goodness – we have not been to a point yet where we have had too many at one position,” said Scott. “It has only been a lot of key guys but you do have some younger walk-ons and stuff that just showed up that can give you a little bit of depth.”

The University of South Florida plans to proceed with the weekly testing of its players on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.

Additionally, it is contact tracing by watching the video of Saturday’s game between the Bulls and the Fighting Irish.

The university tested the Bulls football players twice on Friday before the game and on Monday following the game. They did not have any positive test results.

