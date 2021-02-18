USF Bulls announce 2021 football schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The American Athletic Conference officially announced the USF Bulls’ 2021 football schedule Thursday.
The Bulls’ upcoming season will feature as many as five mid-week, primetime contests – with one still to be finalized – but just one at Raymond James Stadium.
USF will play six home games – two each in September, October and November – and six road games.
Homecoming has been set for Sat., Nov. 6 vs. Houston.
Below is the full 2021 schedule:
|Date
|Opponent
|Thur., Sept. 2
|at North Carolina State
|Sat., Sept. 11
|Florida
|Sat., Sept. 18
|Florida A&M
|Fri., Sept. 24
|at BYU
|Sat., Oct. 2
|at SMU
|Sat., Oct. 9
|Bye Week
|Sat., Oct. 16
|Tulsa
|Sat., Oct. 23
|Temple
|Thur., Oct. 28 or Sat., Oct. 30
|at ECU
|Sat., Nov. 6
|Houston
|Fri., Nov. 12
|Cincinnati
|Sat., Nov. 20
|at Tulane
|Fri., Nov. 26
|at UCF
Kick-off times and specific television designations will be announced at a later date.
