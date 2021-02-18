USF Bulls announce 2021 football schedule

USF Bulls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The American Athletic Conference officially announced the USF Bulls’ 2021 football schedule Thursday.

The Bulls’ upcoming season will feature as many as five mid-week, primetime contests – with one still to be finalized – but just one at Raymond James Stadium.

USF will play six home games – two each in September, October and November – and six road games.

Homecoming has been set for Sat., Nov. 6 vs. Houston.

Below is the full 2021 schedule:

DateOpponent
Thur., Sept. 2at North Carolina State
Sat., Sept. 11Florida
Sat., Sept. 18Florida A&M
Fri., Sept. 24at BYU
Sat., Oct. 2at SMU
Sat., Oct. 9Bye Week
Sat., Oct. 16Tulsa
Sat., Oct. 23Temple
Thur., Oct. 28 or Sat., Oct. 30at ECU
Sat., Nov. 6Houston
Fri., Nov. 12Cincinnati
Sat., Nov. 20at Tulane
Fri., Nov. 26at UCF

Kick-off times and specific television designations will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for the 2021 season may be renewed at USFBullsTix.com or by calling/texting 1-800-GoBulls.

New season tickets go on sale on March 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss