USF Bulls announce 2021 football schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The American Athletic Conference officially announced the USF Bulls’ 2021 football schedule Thursday.

The Bulls’ upcoming season will feature as many as five mid-week, primetime contests – with one still to be finalized – but just one at Raymond James Stadium.

USF will play six home games – two each in September, October and November – and six road games.

Homecoming has been set for Sat., Nov. 6 vs. Houston.

Below is the full 2021 schedule:

Date Opponent Thur., Sept. 2 at North Carolina State Sat., Sept. 11 Florida Sat., Sept. 18 Florida A&M Fri., Sept. 24 at BYU Sat., Oct. 2 at SMU Sat., Oct. 9 Bye Week Sat., Oct. 16 Tulsa Sat., Oct. 23 Temple Thur., Oct. 28 or Sat., Oct. 30 at ECU Sat., Nov. 6 Houston Fri., Nov. 12 Cincinnati Sat., Nov. 20 at Tulane Fri., Nov. 26 at UCF

Kick-off times and specific television designations will be announced at a later date.

