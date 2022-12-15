TAMPA (WFLA) -USF Bulls football head coach Alex Golesh has named Joel Gordon as the Bull’s passing game coordinator/ quarterbacks coach.

Gordon comes to USF from Iowa State where he was the passing game coordinator since 2019. Gordon and Golesh worked together for four seasons at Iowa State helping the Cyclones to a run of five bowl games including the fiesta Bowl in 2020.

“Joel and I worked closely for four seasons at Iowa State and I saw firsthand his abilities as a coach and recruiter as we were part of a tremendous turnaround and success with the Cyclone program,” Golesh said. “He did an outstanding job developing Brock Purdy into an All-Big 12 Player at ISU, and I know he will have a great impact on our quarterbacks and program at USF. I am humbled that Joel has made the decision to join our staff and bring his wonderful family to the Bay.”

A former college quarterback, Gordon spent five seasons at his alma mater Shepherd University (D-2) (2011-15), helping the team to three PSAC league titles as quarterbacks and wide receivers coach. For three seasons, Gordon served as offensive coordinator at Emory & Henry (2008-10), a Division III school in Virginia. His first tenure at Shepherd was from 2005-07, helping the team to three conference championships as quarterbacks and wide receivers coach. A native of Waynesboro, Va., Gordon was a four-year starting quarterback and three-time team captain at Shepherd from 1999-2002, earning all-conference honors.

He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Shepherd and was elected to the Shepherd University Hall of Fame. Gordon and his wife Becca have one daughter.