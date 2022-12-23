TAMPA (WFLA) – University of South Florida football head coach Alex Golesh has named Clay Patterson as the Bulls’ tight ends coach. Patterson comes to USF after serving a season as tight ends coach and passing game coordinator at Colorado (2022), adding offensive coordinator duties for the final seven games of the 2022 season.

“Clay has had great success coaching tight ends on the FBS level and has directed some of the fastest paced and most explosive offenses in college football both as a head coach and coordinator in junior college,” Golesh said. “Our unique relationship goes back to recruiting many of his players from junior college and watching his development of tight ends at both Colorado and Minnesota. I am very excited to add his knowledge and abilities to our offensive staff room, and welcome him and his wife, Ashley, to our Bulls family as we build one of the most exciting programs in college football.”

Prior to Colorado, Patterson spent four seasons coaching tight ends at Minnesota (2018-21) where he coached the Buc’s Ko Kieft, one of three tight ends in the nation that earned 80-plus grades both as a receiver and run-blocker by Pro Football Focus.

During Patterson’s at Minnesota, the Gophers went 30-16 and were undefeated in three bowl games, winning the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl over Georgia Tech, the 2020 Outback Bowl over Auburn, and the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl over West Virginia.

Patterson has also served as head coach at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Trinity Valley Community College, Texas A&M University-Kingsville and Tarleton State (2006).

Patterson was a tight end at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (1999 and 2000) for two seasons before finishing his career at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, where he played wide receiver the following two seasons and earned his bachelor’s degree in health, human performance and recreation in 2003. A native of Morris, Okla., he lettered in football and basketball at Morris High School. He is married to the former Ashley Holt.