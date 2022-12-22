TAMPA (WFLA) – The new coaching staff at USF football showed their recruiting prowess adding 16 student-athletes to the Bulls’ roster Wednesday – including 12 high school and junior college recruits and four-year college transfers – when the NCAA Early Signing Period began. USF added five offensive lineman, three wide receivers, a running back, a tight end, three defensive backs and two defensive linemen.

Six players are from the Tampa Bay area – including two through the transfer portal – and nine players from the state of Florida. Three of the Division I-transfers to join the Bulls came from the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 – with two being four-star prospects out of Lakeland High School – and the fourth was an all-conference wide receiver at the FCS level.

The Early Signing Period runs through Dec. 23. The Late Signing Period for Division I college football begins on February 1.

USF opens the 2023 season on the road at Western Kentucky (Sept. 2) before returning to Raymond James Stadium to face Florida A&M (Sept. 9) and perennial national title contender Alabama (Sept. 16). The Bulls finish the non-conference slate at UConn (Sept. 21). In AAC conference play, the Bulls will have home games vs. Rice, FAU, Charlotte and Temple with road dates at UTSA, Memphis, UAB and Navy.

2023 USF Football Early Signing Class

HIGH SCHOOL & JUNIOR COLLEGE ADDITIONS

                                  POS. HT      WT.      Elig. HOMETOWN/HIGH SCHOOL    

DEFENSE (3)

Tawfiq Byard             S      6-1    197     Fr.   Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic) 

Jarvis Lee                   CB   5-11  173     Fr.   Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)      

Stantavious Smith     DL   6-1    261     Fr.   Albany, Ga. (Dougherty HS)              

OFFENSE (8)

Deonte Bowie            OL   6-4    325     So.   Pflugerville, Texas (Hendrickson HS/Blinn College)    

Demitrius Carter Jr.   WR  6-3    175     Fr.   Lutz, Fla. (Steinbrenner HS)       

James Jenkins            OL   6-5    270     Fr.   Tampa, Fla. (Carrollwood Day HS)      

Jaylen Johnson           RB   5-9    190     Fr.   Baxley, Ga. (Appling County HS)       

TJ Lawrence               OL   6-5    285     Fr.   Orange Park, Fla. (Fleming Island HS)      

Nikola Milovac           OL   6-6    280     Fr.   Clearwater, Fla. (Clearwater Academy International)    

Keshaun Singleton    WR  6-3    190     Fr.   Norcross, Ga. (Meadowcreek HS)     

Cole Skinner              OL   6-5   305     Fr.   Point Pleasant, N.J. (Point Pleasant Boro HS)     

SPECIAL TEAMS

Trey Dubuc                LS    6-2    220     Fr.   Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons HS)   

FOUR-YEAR COLLEGE TRANSFER ADDITIONS

DEFENSE

Kendall Dennis          CB   5-10  187     Jr.    Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland HS/Oklahoma)           

Lloyd Summerall       DE   6-5    220     Jr.    Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland HS/Florida)                 

OFFENSE

Naiem Simmons        WR  5-10  175     Jr.    Cherry Hill, N.J. (Cherry Hill West HS/Wagner)  

Weston Wolff             TE   6-4    240     So.   Venice, Fla. (Venice HS/Maryland)        