TAMPA (WFLA) – The new coaching staff at USF football showed their recruiting prowess adding 16 student-athletes to the Bulls’ roster Wednesday – including 12 high school and junior college recruits and four-year college transfers – when the NCAA Early Signing Period began. USF added five offensive lineman, three wide receivers, a running back, a tight end, three defensive backs and two defensive linemen.

Six players are from the Tampa Bay area – including two through the transfer portal – and nine players from the state of Florida. Three of the Division I-transfers to join the Bulls came from the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 – with two being four-star prospects out of Lakeland High School – and the fourth was an all-conference wide receiver at the FCS level.

The Early Signing Period runs through Dec. 23. The Late Signing Period for Division I college football begins on February 1.

USF opens the 2023 season on the road at Western Kentucky (Sept. 2) before returning to Raymond James Stadium to face Florida A&M (Sept. 9) and perennial national title contender Alabama (Sept. 16). The Bulls finish the non-conference slate at UConn (Sept. 21). In AAC conference play, the Bulls will have home games vs. Rice, FAU, Charlotte and Temple with road dates at UTSA, Memphis, UAB and Navy.

2023 USF Football Early Signing Class

HIGH SCHOOL & JUNIOR COLLEGE ADDITIONS

POS. HT WT. Elig. HOMETOWN/HIGH SCHOOL

DEFENSE (3)

Tawfiq Byard S 6-1 197 Fr. Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic)

Jarvis Lee CB 5-11 173 Fr. Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)

Stantavious Smith DL 6-1 261 Fr. Albany, Ga. (Dougherty HS)

OFFENSE (8)

Deonte Bowie OL 6-4 325 So. Pflugerville, Texas (Hendrickson HS/Blinn College)

Demitrius Carter Jr. WR 6-3 175 Fr. Lutz, Fla. (Steinbrenner HS)

James Jenkins OL 6-5 270 Fr. Tampa, Fla. (Carrollwood Day HS)

Jaylen Johnson RB 5-9 190 Fr. Baxley, Ga. (Appling County HS)

TJ Lawrence OL 6-5 285 Fr. Orange Park, Fla. (Fleming Island HS)

Nikola Milovac OL 6-6 280 Fr. Clearwater, Fla. (Clearwater Academy International)

Keshaun Singleton WR 6-3 190 Fr. Norcross, Ga. (Meadowcreek HS)

Cole Skinner OL 6-5 305 Fr. Point Pleasant, N.J. (Point Pleasant Boro HS)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Trey Dubuc LS 6-2 220 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons HS)

FOUR-YEAR COLLEGE TRANSFER ADDITIONS

DEFENSE

Kendall Dennis CB 5-10 187 Jr. Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland HS/Oklahoma)

Lloyd Summerall DE 6-5 220 Jr. Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland HS/Florida)

OFFENSE

Naiem Simmons WR 5-10 175 Jr. Cherry Hill, N.J. (Cherry Hill West HS/Wagner)

Weston Wolff TE 6-4 240 So. Venice, Fla. (Venice HS/Maryland)