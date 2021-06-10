USF baseball travels to Texas for NCAA Austin Super Regional

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – They gathered outside of the Lee Roy Selmon Athletics Center on the University of South Florida’s campus Thursday afternoon. They stacked their bags in the storage compartment below the bus and then, they piled into it.

The USF Bulls baseball team is traveling to Austin, Texas, for a three-game series against the University of Texas in the NCAA Austin Super Regional.

Billy Mohl, the Bulls head baseball coach, commented on how much he has enjoyed this historic season.

“It has been a lot of fun, I mean, the first Super Regional in program history,” said Mohl, “but, at the end of the day, my joy comes from watching these kids have fun. I am super proud of them, all they have been through, picked last in the conference. Our mission from day one when those came out is leave no doubt and, whatever happens this week, they have left no doubt they are one of the premier teams in the state of Florida.”

You can watch that first game between the Bulls and the Longhorns on ESPNU on Saturday at 9 p.m.

