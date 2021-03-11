USF baseball team riding 7-game winning streak

USF Bulls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida baseball team is boasting a 7-3 overall record and has won seven consecutive games after losing the first three games of the season to Florida Gulf Coast University.  

While the entire team seems to be in a groove, the only two true freshman in the starting lineup are leading the charge.  

Drew Brutcher, the leadoff hitter from Lakeland, received the AAC Player of the Week honor on Monday. He hit three home runs in the past three games, including a walk-off home run on Sunday to beat Stetson University in 12 innings.  

Matt Ruiz, who follows Brutcher in the batting order, is hitting .444 this season with one home run, five doubles and seven RBIs.  

The Bulls will face FGCU in a three game series beginning on the road on Friday. 

>> Follow Gabrielle Shirley on Facebook

>> Follow Gabrielle Shirley on Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss