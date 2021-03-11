USF baseball team riding 7-game winning streak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida baseball team is boasting a 7-3 overall record and has won seven consecutive games after losing the first three games of the season to Florida Gulf Coast University.

While the entire team seems to be in a groove, the only two true freshman in the starting lineup are leading the charge.

Drew Brutcher, the leadoff hitter from Lakeland, received the AAC Player of the Week honor on Monday. He hit three home runs in the past three games, including a walk-off home run on Sunday to beat Stetson University in 12 innings.

Matt Ruiz, who follows Brutcher in the batting order, is hitting .444 this season with one home run, five doubles and seven RBIs.

The Bulls will face FGCU in a three game series beginning on the road on Friday.