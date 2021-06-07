USF baseball gets one more chance to advance to Super Regionals after loss Monday

South Florida’s Jake Sullivan (10) runs to third base during an NCAA college baseball game against Central Florida on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite losing to the University of South Alabama by a score of 4-0 on Monday, the University of South Florida will have one more chance to beat them and advance to the Super Regionals.

That second chance is supposed to start on Monday afternoon but it appears that that opening pitch will be delayed by the weather again.

If the Bulls defeat the Jaguars, they will be crowned Gainesville Regional champions and they will advance to the Super Regionals for the first time in program history.

