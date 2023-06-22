TAMPA (USF) – Three standout student-athletes from USF men’s soccer, women’s golf, and women’s soccer have been selected for induction into the USF Athletic Hall of Fame as the Class of 2023, the ninth to be inducted since the first Hall of Fame class was enshrined in 2009.

The 2023 Hall of Fame class of Jeff Attinella (men’s soccer, 2007-10), Kelly Lagedrost (women’s golf, 1997-2001) and Evelyne Viens (women’s soccer, 2016-19) will be inducted in Tampa during the Nov. 11 USF vs. Temple football game weekend and will be honored at the game in Raymond James Stadium.

Lagedrost and Viens will be the first student-athletes inducted from their respective sports. Viens was inducted in her first year of eligibility (four years beyond their last collegiate competition) in which voting occurred and joins Quinton Flowers (football), Matthew O’Neal (men’s track and field) and Courtney Williams (women’s basketball) among recent first-ballot inductees.

Attinella will be the second men’s soccer player to be inducted, but the first since Fergus Hopper (1974-77) in 2011.

“USF Athletics proudly welcomes the members of the 2023 Hall of Fame Class and we are excited to have the first inductees from the sports of women’s golf and women’s soccer,” USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said. “The tradition of USF Athletics continues to grow, and the three honorees in the Class of 2023 have truly left memorable and transformational marks on USF Athletics. We look forward with excitement to welcoming this class back to campus this fall and celebrating their many accomplishments.”

The USF Athletic Hall of Fame, inducted its first class in 2009. These three inductees bring the total to 34 individuals and one team among its honored members of outstanding contributors to Bulls athletics. The 2023 class will be the fourth to be inducted to the Hall of Fame since 2013.