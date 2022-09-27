Berggren, Flowers and Griffin to be inducted as the Hall of Fame Class of 2022

TAMPA, SEPT. 26, 2022 – The USF Athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet for the Class of 2022, previously set for Friday, Sept. 30, has been postponed due to the anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian on the Tampa Bay area.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class of Erica Berggren (volleyball, 1993-96), Quinton Flowers (football, 2014-17) and Paul Griffin (Director of Athletics, 1986-2001) will be inducted at a later date to be announced.

Ticket holders for the scheduled event that has been postponed will be contacted when a new date is announced regarding their ability to attend or to receive a refund. The USF Athletic Hall of Fame, which inducted its first class in 2009, will swell to 31 individuals and one team among its honored members of outstanding contributors to Bulls athletics. The 2022 class will be the third to be inducted to the Hall of Fame since 2013.