USF assistant basketball coach out after review into reported racially-charged comments

TAMPA (WFLA) – University of South Florida men’s basketball Associate Head Coach Tom Herrion has exited the program following an “independent review” of allegations he made inappropriate remarks to players.

Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly released a statement on Tuesday explaining the decision to part ways with the veteran coach after the review.

“It is highly disappointing that the review confirmed isolated actions involving Coach Herrion’s interactions with student-athletes that are simply unacceptable,” Kelly said.

The independent review of the men’s basketball program, conducted by the firm of Lightfoot, Franklin & White, LLC, included 17 interviews of student-athletes, coaches and current and former staff members, as well as a review of related records, and university policies and regulations concerning diversity and inclusion and student and staff conduct.

On March 18, USF released a statement acknowledging it was “aware of troubling concerns that have been reported involving a member of our men’s basketball coaching staff.” The statement, which did not mention Herrion by name, went on to say “the involved staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that review.”

Herrion, 53, joined the USF coaching staff as an assistant coach on March 25, 2017, and was promoted to Associate Head Coach prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.

Herrion oversaw USF setting the schools’ single-season school record for wins in 2018 with the program claiming their first postseason title since 1990.