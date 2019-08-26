USF announces new fan rally events across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida Athletics is hoping to connect to more of the Tampa Bay community by starting a new series of USF fan gatherings called Horns Up Rallies.

These rallies will take place at different locations across Tampa Bay prior to Bulls’ home football games.

Each Horns Up Rally will run from 5 to 8 p.m. They are free to the public and will feature Rocky the Bull, the USF Spirit Squads, the Herd of Thunder Marching Band, music, drinks, interactive games, a Kids Zone and Photo Zone, merchandise tents, promotional giveaways and more.

Here are the seven scheduled Horns Up Rallies for the 2019 season:

Aug. 29 – Sparkman Wharf located at 15 Channelside Drive

Sept. 13 – Pier 60 located at 160S S Gulfview Blvd

Sept. 27 – Irish 31 located at 1611 W Swann

Oct. 11 – USF Campus located in North Tampa

Nov. 6 – Ulele Restaurant located at 1810 N. Highland Ave.

Nov. 15 – Ybor City located on 7th Avenue

Nov. 22 – Park & Rec located at 100 4th St.

For more information on the rally events, please visit USF’s website.