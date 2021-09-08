USF announces intent to build on-campus football stadium at indoor practice field groundbreaking

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida is adding to its athletic facilities.

It hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for an indoor practice facility on Wednesday and, then, in the middle of it, the Board of Trustees Chairman, Will Weatherford, broke another story.

“With this indoor practice now underway, we can turn to higher aspirations,” said Weatherford, “and I am just going to say it.”

He paused for a dramatic effect.

“I, for one, think that Bull Nation deserves to have a football stadium on this campus,” said Weatherford.

The crowd erupted into applause and, then, Weatherford continued to rally their support.

“There is a renowned author by the name of Victor Hugo, who once said, ‘There is nothing more powerful than an idea whose time has come.’ Our time has come,” added Weatherford. “These student-athletes deserve a stadium on this campus.”

Bulls head football coach Jeff Scott commented on the announcement.

“That was a pretty bold statement. You show up at the indoor facility, which is a huge thing we have been talking about,” said Scott before he was interrupted. “Oh yes, I did, and I was praying he still had the guts to do it and he did. The indoor performance center, that is a big step for us. We have been talking about that for four or five years and anybody that knows Will Weatherford and has watched him and the reputation he has, he doesn’t just say things.”

While the details surrounding the construction of the stadium have not been released, the university expects to have the indoor practice facility completed by the summer of next year.