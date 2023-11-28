TAMPA (USF) – The University of South Florida head women’s lacrosse coach Mindy McCord has announced the Bulls’ second-ever signing class as USF prepares to begin competition in the spring of 2025.



The Bulls’ signing class of 14 student-athletes comes from five states, with six from Maryland and four from New York, both lacrosse hotbeds. The 2024 class includes one goalie, three attackers, eight midfielders, and two defenders. The signees will be ready to step into a highly competitive American Athletic Conference, as they come from talent-rich and competitive high school programs such as USA Lacrosse Magazine Top-10 schools Glenelg Country and St. Anthony’s.



“When I reflect on the Class of 2028, it’s truly remarkable for its versatility,” McCord said. “Nearly every player can play multiple positions at the highest level of play. It’s a high lacrosse IQ class with some super athletes in the mix. We are building our program from the ground up with a model that allows young players to come and play, not just be developed while they sit behind one or two-year transfers.



The recruiting class will arrive on campus in the fall of 2024 and will be a part of the program’s first competitive season in the spring of 2025.



Midfielder Jena Binkis was recruited from Long Island’s St. Anthony’s High School where she was a 2024 and 2022 Preseason Watch List member, a 2021 NYSRC Suffolk All-Star and member of the National Honor Society.

When asked why USF she said, : “The school has everything and more anyone could ask for. The resources given to the athletes is unheard of, and the coaching staff is so welcoming it already feels like I’m part of their family.”

Other signees are Kali Cleary (Naples Gulf Coast HS), Jacinda Connor (Townson, MD Roland Park Country School), Natalie Eastwood (Ellicott City, MD Gleneig Country School), Julia Huxtable (Northport, NY Northport HS), Natalie Kelly (Bel Air, MD John Carroll School), Lindsey King (Kennesaw, GA Kell HS)), Lexi Larsen (Cincinnati Indian Hill HS), Maddie Morris (Centerport, NY St. Anthony’s HS), Lily Mosser (Ponte Vedra HS), Morgan Perry (Bel Air, MD C Milton Wright HS), Emily Rutledge (Sykesville, MD Century HS), Anna Wood (Rocky Point, NY Rocky Point HS) and Kennedy Ziegler (Hampstead, MD Hereford HS).

More information on the program is at @USFLax on X (formerly Twitter).