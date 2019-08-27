‘Stay the course’: USF TE Mitch Wilcox talks returning for final season, his vision for team

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Why did Mitch Wilcox choose his redshirt senior season as a University of South Florida Bull over his rookie season as a Jaguar, a Packer, or a Texan?

You can fill in the blank with a future NFL team.

He filled in the blank with a list of reasons.

“My love for this university, knowing that I can prove myself a little bit more and assume a bigger responsibility this year, and I wanted to get my degree,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox, a tight end from Tarpon Springs, is earning a degree in marketing with a concentration in sports sales and entertainment.

He spoke of a “vision” on Tuesday and, with only 22 years of living under his belt, he seemed confident in that vision, in following it, in fulfilling it.

“My aspirations, my goals for myself and for this program are big, very big,” he said.

He defined “very big” as a conference championship.

“I think, whenever you have a vision, you always have to stay the course,” said Wilcox. “We have been really close to achieving our goals, a few bad breaks along the way, but I think, no matter what, this team has a lot of grit to them and I think, after some adversity last year, you are going to see a different team. I know you are going to see a different team.”

