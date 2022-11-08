TAMPA (WFLA) – The USF Bulls will host the SMU Mustangs under new Interim Head Coach Daniel DaPrato on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Raymond James Stadium with a Noon kickoff. This is the Bulls (0-5 AAC, 1-8 season) first game after the dismissal of Head Coach Jeff Scott.

SMU (3-2 AAC, 5-4 season) is coming off a 77-63 win over Houston. Mustangs QB Tanner Mordecai was named the AAC’s Offensive Player of the Week for his record-setting win over Houston. Mordecai went 28-37 passing for 379 yards and 9 TDs and 8-54 in rushing with an additional TD. The 10 TD’s are a conference record.

Local radio coverage of the game will be on 102.5 FM.