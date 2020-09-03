LIVE NOW /
Several USF football players quarantined after teammate tests positive for coronavirus

USF Bulls

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five USF football players are in quarantine after one of them tested positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Jim Scott.

The news comes just nine days ahead of the team’s season opener against Citadel.

Scott said the player who was infected was in close proximity to four of his teammates. All of them are in quarantine.

“It’s unfortunate, the guys are obviously disappointed cause they want to be out here practicing and getting ready,” Scott said.

Players are being tested three times a week and must follow the team’s new safety protocols.

