Several USF basketball players announce departure from program

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two more University of South Florida basketball players announced Thursday they will be leaving the program.

The team, which finished with an overall record of 9-13 this season, will look drastically different next season due to multiple players entering the transfer portal.

Xavier Castaneda, a junior guard, posted a photo with the a message announcing his departure on his Instagram Thursday.

“I want to say thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, staff, academic advisors and Bulls fans for a great experience at USF,” Castaneda wrote in the post. “With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and I am excited for the next journey that awaits.”

Justin Brown, a senior, also announced he would leave the Bulls program to enter the transfer portal. He posted it on Twitter on Tuesday.

USF, THANK YOU! BULL 4 LIFE 💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/j3uc4dSACT — Justin Brown (@ctgjb) March 16, 2021

“I’ve made the decision to explore my options and enter my name into the transfer portal,” wrote Brown. “Until next time Tampa…I will always be a Bull for life.”

Castaneda and Brown are the latest of several players who have decided to leave the USF basketball program.

The program is currently dealing with some controversy, having placed associate head coach Tom Herrion on administrative leave Thursday due to “troubling concerns” over potentially “racially-charged” comments.