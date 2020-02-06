Scott, USF stay local with 2020 recruiting class

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jeff Scott said in his introductory press conference in December that “recruiting is going to go inside out,” meaning start in Tampa, start in-state to build his roster.

“You know we spent a lot of time here in the bay area,” Scott said. “That was really important. We actually are not breaking-up our coaches into recruiting areas until probably over the next couple weeks. My plan is to have all 10 coaches have about 8 or 9 schools within this radius. Outside of that, the next priority is the state of Florida. I think if we can just focus on those two, we’ll have a chance to have a very successful program.”

One of the key pieces to Scott’s first recruiting class is 3-star offensive lineman, Cesar Reyes, out of Chamberlain High School. He chose the Bulls over 15 “Power 5” schools that were also recruiting him.

“It’s my home town,” Reyes said. “With Coach Scott coming in, I think his future with the Bulls in our city, he’s going to change it around. I want to be a part of that.”

“He wants to set the trend of the top players staying right here in Tampa,” Scott said about Reyes. “That was important to him. He told me that when he committed. He said, ‘Coach, I know I’m not the first one, but for you I am the first one. I am going to help you keep our guys right here in this area.'”

Bay Made, Bay Stayed! Great to have @LopezreyesC helping to set the trend of top players staying in the Bay! #US2F 🤘 pic.twitter.com/S6s5cudRAm — USF Football (@USFFootball) February 5, 2020

Of the 17 USF signees, 11 are from Florida.

