Breaking News
Not guilty: President Trump acquitted on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges

Scott, USF stay local with 2020 recruiting class

USF Bulls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jeff Scott said in his introductory press conference in December that “recruiting is going to go inside out,” meaning start in Tampa, start in-state to build his roster.

“You know we spent a lot of time here in the bay area,” Scott said. “That was really important. We actually are not breaking-up our coaches into recruiting areas until probably over the next couple weeks. My plan is to have all 10 coaches have about 8 or 9 schools within this radius. Outside of that, the next priority is the state of Florida. I think if we can just focus on those two, we’ll have a chance to have a very successful program.”

One of the key pieces to Scott’s first recruiting class is 3-star offensive lineman, Cesar Reyes, out of Chamberlain High School. He chose the Bulls over 15 “Power 5” schools that were also recruiting him.

“It’s my home town,” Reyes said. “With Coach Scott coming in, I think his future with the Bulls in our city, he’s going to change it around. I want to be a part of that.”

“He wants to set the trend of the top players staying right here in Tampa,” Scott said about Reyes. “That was important to him. He told me that when he committed. He said, ‘Coach, I know I’m not the first one, but for you I am the first one. I am going to help you keep our guys right here in this area.'”

Of the 17 USF signees, 11 are from Florida.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union"

Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence"

Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport"

107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license

Thumbnail for the video titled "107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license"

Horror series made by 'Blair Witch' director to be filmed in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horror series made by 'Blair Witch' director to be filmed in Tampa Bay"

the Tampa Bay Vipers take the field for start of season on Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers take the field for start of season on Sunday"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer"

15-year-old dead after being shot at Tampa police officer's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "15-year-old dead after being shot at Tampa police officer's home"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer"

School board employee accused of sexual relationship with student

Thumbnail for the video titled "School board employee accused of sexual relationship with student"

Trial date set in infamous Pasco movie theater murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial date set in infamous Pasco movie theater murder case"

Riverview High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riverview High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss