USF fires head football coach Charlie Strong

USF VP of Athletics confirms Strong is out, the search begins for new coach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 3:46 P.M.: USF Athletics has officially confirmed they fired Charlie Strong.

Athletics announces change in leadership of football program. https://t.co/xJzDkwROKG — USF Athletics (@USFAthletics) December 1, 2019

“I would like to thank Coach Strong and his staff for their hard work and contributions to our program,” said USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Strong and his dedication to recruiting and developing young men of talent and character and leading them with integrity. He has represented USF with dignity and class and we wish Coach and his family the very best.”

Kelly said he met with the players Sunday to inform them of the decision and “to make clear USF’s commitment to a championship-caliber football program that recruits and develops student-athletes and provides the resources and support for them to achieve great success in competition, in the classroom and in the community.”

Strong was named the fourth head coach in USF history on Dec. 11, 2016. During his three seasons with the Bulls, he had an 21-16 overall record and made two bowl appearances.

ORIGINAL STORY: The University of South Florida has parted ways with their head football coach, Charlie Strong.

Strong has been with the team for the past three years.

According to USA Today’s sports columnist, Dan Wolken, staff members were being informed Strong is out.

BREAKING: Staff members at USF being informed Charlie Strong is out, per source. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 1, 2019

USF Athletics has yet to make a formal announcement, however, a team meeting is scheduled at 3:30 p.m., according to Bulls247.com.

DEVELOPING: Multiple sources have confirmed with Bulls247 that the #USF football team will have a team meeting at 3:30 today. — Bulls247.com (@Bulls247) December 1, 2019

The news comes two days after USF lost 34 to 7 to the UCF Knights. The Bulls finished their season 4-8.

Prior to coaching at USF, Strong coached at the University of Texas.

