TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — USF trustees on Tuesday were given a look at new renderings for the football stadium the school wants to build on campus.

The stadium is estimated to cost at least $340 million.

Trustees were also advised the expected opening will be later than originally projected.

“We now know that 26 isn’t a reality for the whole project. Twenty-seven is the goal for the stadium project,” said Jay Stroman with the USF Foundation.

Trustees were also told the university is looking for a new design and build firm to complete the project and hold down costs.

“It allows the university to have a much more direct connection to the design process, to get the little things right,” said Fred Hames.

Some students on campus still believe the cost is too high for the stadium and will be taking valuable resources away from other areas of the university that need funding.

“I’m hoping that everyone will actually enjoy it, but when I hear that much money I think couldn’t that be going to something more important,” said student Alaina Pushcar.

More renderings of the stadium are expected after the design phase is completed in time for the groundbreaking that is expected in 2024.