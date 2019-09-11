QB competition: USF OC says Barnett and McCloud both in running to start Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A question mark is currently filling the void at the quarterback position for the University of South Florida.

Blake Barnett, who started 10 games last season, has struggled mightily in the first two games of this season. He has completed 25 of 50 passes for 188 yards and he has tossed two interceptions. The Bulls have only scored one touchdown in those two games and Jordan McCloud is responsible for it.

McCloud, who is a redshirt freshman from Tampa, made appearances in the second half in both games. He has completed 7 of 8 passes for 112 yards. He has not thrown any interceptions and he is credited with the touchdown pass to Johnny Ford in the game against Georgia Tech.

“We have given them both the same amount of reps and I will tell you what,” Kerwin Bell, the Bulls’ offensive coordinator, said Wednesday, “they have both accepted the challenge. They are both playing really well in practice. Jordan is really pushing Blake and Blake has really picked up his game this week in practice.”

South Florida quarterback Blake Barnett (11) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jon Barash)//South Florida quarterback Jordan McCloud (12) scrambles away from Georgia Tech linebacker Jordan Domineck (42) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 14-10.(AP Photo/Jon Barash)

When will the head coach, Charlie Strong, decide who will start on Saturday?

“The coach will have a final decision probably by tomorrow or something like that or I do not know when he will make a decision but we have been looking at them,” said Bell. “We have been keeping stats, all of the stats that we can keep, to try to make sure that we go with the right guy.”

Bell added the offensive needs to improve the running game in an effort to help whoever is in that quarterback position. The team has rushed for 119 total yards in two games.

