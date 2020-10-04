LIVE NOW /
No. 15 Cincinnati rolls past South Florida, 28-7

USF Bulls

South Florida running back Johnny Ford celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gerrid Doaks ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, Tre Tucker returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score and No. 15 Cincinnati had five interceptions in a 28-7 victory over South Florida on Saturday.

Doaks had his first 100-yard rushing game since November 2019 when he ran for 123 against UConn.

Tucker returned the kickoff late in the third quarter to put Cincinnati ahead 28-7. It was the first kick return TD by a Bearcats player since Ralph David Abernathy IV in the Liberty Bowl against Vanderbilt in December 2011.

The game started sloppily with four turnovers, two by each team, in the first 11 snaps.

