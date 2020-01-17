New USF coach describes what it will take to get the program turned around

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Jeff Scott is full of energy and knows what it takes to win.

The new head football coach at USF is also a human being, only a few days removed from coaching in a national championship game. Surely some sleep would help but that is when you really get to know Jeff Scott.

The Bulls new man in charge stopped by the WFLA studios Thursday night, decked out in green, his orange Clemson gear tucked away along with many memories of championships, elite talent and a program built from the ground up.

Scott was on the Clemson coaching staff when Dabo Swinney was the interim coach, trying to win the top job. Those were the humble days of Clemson football. Scott hopes to follow a similar path at USF.

Among the topics Scott talked about was recruiting, which is in full swing. Scott has stops planned around the bay area on Friday.

The road to Signing Day next month is what matters most. He is coach that believes in culture first, core values that make each player accountable on and off the field.

Scott also thinks that the American Athletic Conference is not far away from kicking down the door to the College Football Playoff. He tipped his cap to his new rival, UCF, noting the Knights bowl victory over Auburn to complete an undefeated 2017 season.

Of course, Scott would like to see the Bulls take the torch and chase a title.

LATEST SPORTS STORIES