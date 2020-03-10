New head coach means new set of traditions for USF football

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new head coach means a new set of traditions and, in the first day of spring football practice at the University of South Florida, those traditions seemed to be taking shape.

“U-S-F B-U-L-L-S united, united!” the USF football team chanted after stretching on Tuesday morning.

They actually did it twice because, for some reason, one of them did it incorrectly.

Jeff Scott, who joined the Bulls as the head football coach after spending more than ten years with the Clemson Tigers, is already setting a strict precedent. He wants his players to execute the task, regardless of the size of it, to perfection.

