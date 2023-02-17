TAMPA (WFLA) – Former NFL receiver L’Damian Washington has been named Wide Receivers coach. He most recently served as wide receivers coach at Oklahoma in the 2022 season.

“L’Damian has an incredible background in overcoming the adversity he has faced in his life and going on to become a highly successful player and now coach,” Golesh said. “He played the wide receiver position at a high level and his tremendous life story and experience as a motivational speaker will have a positive impact on our players. I am excited to welcome L’Damian to our Bulls family as we build one of the most explosive offenses in college football.”

At Oklahoma (2022), Washington worked with an offense that produced 32.9 points per game and averaged 8.14 yards per reception. Before making the move to Oklahoma, Washington worked as the receivers coach at Southern University and director of player development at his alma mater, Missouri.

As a player at Missouri, Washington was a four-year letterwinner for the Tigers. For his career, he totaled 100 catches for 1,735 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Ten of his 15 touchdowns came in his senior year of 2013 when he helped Missouri win an SEC East Championship and posted 50 catches for 893 yards.

Washington graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Missouri.

He signed as an undrafted free-agent contract with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in 2014. He played for seven different teams in the NFL from 2014-15. He also played the 2017 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. Washington’s playing career concluded with stints with the Birmingham Iron of the AAF and the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.