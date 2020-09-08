Jeff Scott preparing himself and his team for first game of 2020 season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Really, it is about peaking at 7 o’clock on Saturday night.”

The head football coach at the University of South Florida, Jeff Scott, believes that that is what his players must do to start the 2020 season.

“This past Saturday,” Scott said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, “we went back to Raymond James and basically did our dress rehearsal. These guys were locked in and serious just like in a game so that was a really good sign for me.”

The Bulls will open their season at home at Raymond James Stadium against The Citadel on Saturday evening.

“They are always a dangerous team anytime that you play them,” said Scott. “They got us this week and, then, they turn around and play Clemson next week and they are trying to wreck some dreams.”

However, The Citadel may also be adding to the dream that has belonged to Scott for years.

“I am sure when we get out there on Saturday night,” said Scott, “I just know how I am, I will take one minute or two and kind of enjoy that moment and that time.”

Scott, despite an extremely impressive resume that includes 12 seasons with the Clemson Tigers, is entering his first season as the head coach of a collegiate football program.

“I have had a lot of fun already and the season has not started yet,” he said. “Every day, being around these guys and seeing their excitement and their energy, we set the standard, and either you meet it or you don’t. By and large, 96% of the guys have really risen to those expectations. It has been challenging but it has been a lot of fun.”

Although his mouth was hidden underneath a mask, the odds of Scott smiling while he was speaking about his team seemed to be overwhelmingly high. He feels he has built a strong foundation and his players appear to be fully committed to the cause.

“Coach Scott, he is a real genuine guy,” said DeVontres Odoms-Dukes, a senior receiver on the team. “When he says something, he means it so I think that that is the best thing that I picked up from him.”

“He is a great guy,” said one of the Bulls veteran leaders in the secondary, KJ Sails. “He wants to see his players happy and, you know, he is going to push us so that we can reach our full potential and that is what I admire about him.”

He is admired by his team and, in about four days, he hopes to be able to admire their accomplishments after winning their first game of the season at home under the lights.