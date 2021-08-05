‘It is time to eat’: USF football team gears up for return to field

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first official practice of fall camp for the University of South Florida Bulls took place Thursday morning at the Morsani Football Practice Facility.

The team, with the offense wearing green and the defense wearing white, went through a series of drills that focused on the fundamentals.

Vincent Davis, the Bulls safety, shared how he is feeling after returning to the football field.

“Amazing. A lot of guys on this team, we love the game. This is what we live for. This is what we do,” Davis said.

Antonio Grier, a linebacker, described the practice as “enthusiastic.”

Bulls head coach, Jeff Scott, could be heard shouting at his players in the middle of their stretching period. He appeared to be intentionally adding to that level of intensity, which he expects from his team for the duration of the season.

“One of our mottos for this year is, ‘It is time to eat,'” said Scott on Tuesday. “Last year, we were setting the table, a lot of things going on. Now, it is time to eat.”

He elaborated on the motto. The “E” stands for “embrace it.” The “A” stands for “attack it.” The “T” reminds the Bulls to do it “together.”