‘It feels like we are in a luxury hotel’: USF football unveils new locker room

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida football team has a new home.

The team’s new locker room has 120 lockers, a digital lighting system, a surround sound system, televisions, video game consoles, a pool table, and a ping pong table.

The team shared the following video on Twitter and, if you have not watched it yet, you should do it.

The moment we’ve been waiting for has arrived!



New Locker Room, who dis? 😎#US2F 🤘 pic.twitter.com/0T8wxdCSZ0 — USF Football (@USFFootball) August 3, 2021

“Alright, here we go!” shouted Bulls head coach Jeff Scott after he gained access to the new locker room.

He ran into it and his players followed him with smiles on their faces and phones in their hands.

Welcome to the new @USFFootball locker room !! pic.twitter.com/MAF4L7mPtH — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) August 3, 2021

Bulls linebacker, Dwayne Boyles, compared it to a luxury hotel.

“The first thing I noticed were the colors and the bright lights,” he said.

While Bulls offensive lineman, Brad Cecil, seemed to be overwhelmed by his emotions.

“I do not even know where to start,” said Cecil. “It is crazy! We have rows, we have two Xbox’s, two PlayStation 5’s. Walking into it, it exceeded all expectations.”