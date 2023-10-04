3:30 p.m. Kickoff

TAMPA (USF) – The Florida Atlantic University Owls will fly cross state to Raymond James Stadium to take on the USF Bulls on Saturday, Oct. 14. Gametime is now set at 3:30 p.m.

The Owls will face a Bulls team with three players that have received American Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors the last three consecutive weeks.

Safety Daquan Evens was the first to receive AAC honors with the Defensive Player of the week after a stellar performance against Alabama that included eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

The following week QB Byrum Brown received AAC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance in a conference opening victory against Rice University. Brown’s highlights included completing 22 of 29 passes for 435 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 82 yards rushing and a personal touchdown.

The latest player to receive honors is DE Tramel Logan as Defensive Player of the week after a Bulls victory at Navy. Logan logged four tackles and a huge defensive fumble recovery that resulted in a 70-yard touchdown.

The Bulls are away on October 7, facing the University of Alabama-Birmingham in Burmingham. Game time is 4p.m. The game can be viewed on ESPN2 or listened to on 102.5FM.

Tickets for the FAU Owls vs USF game can be purchased at https://gousfbulls.com/sports/2020/3/11/bulls-tickets