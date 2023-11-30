TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Redshirt freshman quarterback Byrum Brown turned heads this year at USF, throwing more than 3,000 yards this season alone, helping the Bulls reach their first bowl game in five years.

But it’s the guys protecting him that he has to thank, including one player in particular, who’s been there to see the good and the bad – redshirt senior offensive lineman Donnavon Jennings.

Over the last five years, Jennings has seen it all, from coaching changes to injuries to having to block for six different quarterbacks. However, one thing that has remained the same is his persistence in never giving up.

“My injury was definitely the lowest point of my career,” said Jennings.

He injured his left ankle in 2022, forcing him to have surgery and miss the remainder of the season. Around the same time frame, former head football coach Jeff Scott was fired, and that came with Jennings’s teammates hitting the transfer portal.

“With all my guys leaving me and just not being able to practice and be on the field like I had been for four or five years wasn’t fun,” said Jennings.

But Jennings found light at the end of the tunnel. He stuck with the Bulls and believed in the program.

In fact, Jennings, a Tampa native and Gaither High School alum, is the longest-tenured football player at USF. He’s also the only current player on the roster who participated in the team’s last bowl game – a 2018 matchup against Marshall when Jennings was a freshman.

“They (former teammates) didn’t get to experience the winning. They didn’t get to experience these good times that I get to experience. I really just take it all in, and I appreciate every moment. I had the opportunity to play anywhere in the country, but this felt like home. I wanted to stay to build this foundation like Alex Golesh talks about,” said Jennings.

Jennings will now end his five-year collegiate career the same way he started it – with a bowl game.

“You don’t know why things happen when they do happen, but you understand why they do once you get time to think about it and reflect on it. I realized that God put me in that position for a reason and that I made the most out of it.”