Former USF star selected in first round of WNBA Draft

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former USF guard Kitija Laksa is headed to the WNBA as a first-round pick. The Seattle Storm drafted the former Bull as the 11th overall selection Friday night in the WNBA’s virtual draft.

Laksa played for USF for 4 seasons before spending this last year back in her hometown in Latvia, playing professionally for TTT Riga. Laksa averaged 17.8 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game and one assist per game.

The 6-foot wing becomes just the 6th player in USF women’s basketball history to be drafted and just the third to go in the first round.

🚨 THE PICK IS IN 🚨 @KitLaksa becomes the sixth player in program history – and just the third in the first round – to hear her name called in the #WNBADraft . 11th overall to the @seattlestorm.🙌 #HornsUp🤘 pic.twitter.com/irNG2H9ZLM — USF W. Basketball (@USFWBB) April 18, 2020

The Storm are 3-time WNBA Champions (2004, 2010, 2018) and finished last season at (18-16) after losing to the LA Sparks in the second round of the playoffs.