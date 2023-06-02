TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in West Palm Beach identified a man whose body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway last week as a former USF football player.

Spokesman Mike Jachels told WPTV that the man was identified as Jon Lejiste, 32, of Greenacres. Jachles said Lejiste’s family reported him missing to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.

WPTV reported that the medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the death was not suspicious.

The U.S. Coast Guard retrieved Lejiste’s body east of Spillway Park in Lake Worth Beach around 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 26.

Lejiste was found wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black shirt and black pants. He was also wearing a dog tag-style chain with the word “Faith” engraved on it, WPTV reported.

Lejiste played football at USF from 2008-2012. He was a safety and played in 46 games for the team.

USF released the following statement regarding Lejiste’s death.

“We are tremendously saddened by the passing of Jon Lejiste, a much-loved member of our Bulls football family and a USF graduate. Our thoughts are with the Lejiste family and Jon’s teammates, coaches and friends. He will be greatly missed.”