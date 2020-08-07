Fall camp underway for USF football team

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The football team at the University of South Florida participated in its first practice of fall camp on Friday.

Although the Bulls have been conditioning on campus for weeks, they have not had an official practice since March 10.

The Bulls new head coach, Jeff Scott, led one practice on that day before the pandemic canceled the rest of the spring practices.

Scott as well as a handful of players will be available for interviews at the conclusion of this practice.

