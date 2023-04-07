17 NFL Players and 4 Super Bowl Champions among players at Saturday, 4/8 game.

TAMPA (WFLA/USF) – The USF Bulls football program Spring Game will host the half-time Alumni Flag Football game and may feature its greatest collection yet of former Bulls as 55 former USF student-athletes will take part as players or coaches, including 14 former NFL players, three current NFL players, six members of Super Bowl teams and four Super Bowl champions, one three-time CFL Grey Cup champion and two USF Athletic Hall of Fame members.

The impressive rosters, organized by former Bulls quarterback and current assistant director of development BJ Daniels (a Super Bowl champion who will compete for the Green Team), will play a flag football contest at halftime of the Spring Game. The contest will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Coaching the Gold Team will be current Kansas City Chief Marquez Valdes-Scantling, fresh off a Super Bowl LVII victory in February. He will be joined by Bulls All-American and nine-year NFL veteran Mike Jenkins, All-Big EAST and NFL linebacker Tyrone McKenzie and former All-Conference USA defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon Jr. coaching the Gold Team.

The Green Team will be coached by current NFL players D’Ernest Johnson (Jacksonville) and Mitchell Wilcox (Cincinnati), who competed in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals. They will be joined on the coaching staff by NFL linebackers Sam Barrington and Kawika Mitchell, a Super Bowl XLII champion with the Giants, and linebacker from USF’s first team, Marshall Smith.

The alumni roster full of fan-favorites and Bulls standouts includes Gold Team quarterbacks Quinton Flowers (the USF Athletic Hall of Fame member and current XFL quarterback will not play), Matt Grothe and Pat Julmiste, who rank first, second and fifth all-time in total offense at USF. They will be joined by NFL running back and the Bulls’ third-all-time rusher Andre Hall, CFL Grey Cup Champion SJ Green, NFL receiver Huey Whittaker and NFL defensive backs Anthony Henry (a USF Athletic Hall of Fame member), Deatrick Nichols and Louis Gachette.

Daniels and Blake Barnett will quarterback the Green Team, which features five Super Bowl team members. Eric Lee and Sampson Genus, both NLF players and Super Bowl team members, will be joined by NFL wide receiver and Bulls’ all-time leading receiver Andre Davis.

The Spring Game is at Corbett Stadium on the USF campus. Gates open at 5pm and the game begins at 7pm. Tickets are free but must he reserved online at https://am.ticketmaster.com/univsouthflorida/SpringGame