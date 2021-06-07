Crowd welcomes USF baseball home after historic win

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The champions of the Gainesville Regional hopped on a bus, their preferred method of transportation, and headed home to Tampa on Monday evening.

A crowd greeted the University of South Florida baseball team on campus erupting into cheers as soon as it spotted the bus.

The Bulls defeated the University of South Alabama to advance to its first super regional in program history. If they win the Super Regionals, they will advance to the College World Series.

For the first time in program history, South Florida is heading to the @NCAACWS Super Regionals.



𝑩𝒖𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒗𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕‼️

The Bulls will play at Texas this weekend and they are well aware it has been a magical season but, in the words of catcher, Jake Sullivan, “We still ain’t done yet.”