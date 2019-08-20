Coach Jeremy Darveau on USF LT Billy Atterbury: ‘He is a trained assassin’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “He is a trained assassin out there now.”

Could you receive a greater compliment from a football coach? I highly doubt it.

Jeremy Darveau, the USF Bulls’ new offensive line coach, joined the team at the beginning of the year. He used the “trained assassin” metaphor to describe Billy Atterbury.

Atterbury is a fifth-year senior who has actually switched positions on the line moving from right guard to left tackle.

“I switched early in the spring,” he said to a group of reporters after practice on Monday, “and I got to go through the entire offseason with it. I played it in high school so it is something I am decently familiar with. It is just getting back into that routine every day.”

“Billy is mature enough, is old enough,” Darveau told us, “he gets it.”

Atterbury started 23 games at right guard over the past two seasons but, according to Darveau, he is doing what he needs to do to prepare for the new position.

“He knows what an important spot that is,” said Darveau. “The thing about him is that he is willing to put in that extra work. He knows what it takes. He has got to get after practice, he has got to work those pass sets, he has to work those different steps that you got to take out at tackle compared to guard so he has come a long way.”