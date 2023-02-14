Ties for 5th at FAU Paradise Invitaitonal

TAMPA (WFLA) – The USF women’s golf team logged their fourth top five finish of the 2022-23 season Tuesday as the Bulls tied for fifth among a 14-team field at the FAU Paradise Invitational.

Action concluded Tuesday in Boca Raton’s Osprey Point Golf Club as USF recorded an 8-over par 872 for the 54-hole tournament to finish behind No. 19 Vanderbilt (-29, 835), No. 47 Nebraska (-4, 860), Missouri (-2, 862) and Brigham Young (+5, 869) and tied with Kennesaw State (+8, 872).

Junior Melanie Green (Medina, N.Y.) led USF with a sixth-place finish at 6-under par 210 for the tournament after posting an even-par round of 72 on Tuesday. It marked Green’s fourth top 10 finish of the 2022-23 season after posting three in the fall. Green fired an opening round 6-under par 66 for her third round of 66 or better in the 2022-23 season and to tie for the fourth-best 18-hole score in program history.

Alizee Vidal (Le Gosier, France) joined Green in posting a top 10 finish as she tied for 10th with a 2-under par 214. It marked her second top 10 since joining USF in the fall.

Sophomore Leonor Medeiros (Palmela, Portugal), playing as an individual, shot a 1-under par 71 in her final round to move up to 15th place with a total of even-par 216. It equaled her best career finish at USF, matching her 15th at the FAU Paradise Invitational last year.

Graduate Lauren Heinlein (Ocala, Fla.) finished tied for 37th with a 6-over par total of 222, while sophomore Juliana Camargo (Bogota, Columbia) tied for 57th at 11-over par 227. Freshman Emma Kim (Ulsan, South Korea) tied for 61st at 13-over par 229.

The Bulls return to action on Feb. 20-21 at Spanish Trail Country Club hosted by UNLV.