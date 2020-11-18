Bulls vs. Navy football game postponed due to coronavirus cases at USF

South Florida safety DeVontres Odoms-Dukes (18) celebrates his touchdown catch against Citadel with teammatesm including quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) and wide receiver Randall St. Felix (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida football game against the Navy has been postponed due to a spike in cases at the Tampa school, the American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday.

The game was scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. It’s unclear if the Bulls had enough players available for the matchup.

“We are disappointed that we will be unable to play Navy this week,” Kelly said. “Our student-athletes are continuing to work hard with energy and enthusiasm, and look forward to the opportunity to compete and get better each week. However, all our decisions start with the health and safety of our student-athletes as our first priority and we reached a point this week where the decision was clear that it was in their best interest to postpone this week’s game.”

USF Athletics spokesman Brian Siegrist said the team plans to work with the Navy and the American Athletic Conference to reschedule the game.

