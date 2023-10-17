TAMPA (USF) – This Saturday the USF Bulls will travel to Pratt & Whitney stadium in

East Hartford, Conn., to play the UConn Huskies. This is a non-conference game as

the Huskies are in the Big East Conference which does not include football.

The Bulls are coming off a crushing 56-14 loss to Florida Atlantic

University in a game in which the Bulls were behind 21-14 going into the half and

never led at any point in the game. A win against the Huskies will bring their

2023 record to 4-4

Game time is at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on 102.5FM radio, Tunein

Radio- Bulls Unlimited and on CBS Sports Network.