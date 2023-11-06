Salute to Service game vs. Temple on Nov. 11

TAMPA (USF) – After a 59-50 loss to Memphis last Saturday, the Bulls will be returning to Raymond James Stadium for the Salute to Service game against Temple University on Nov. 11. The game has a noon start.

After falling to a 14-0 Memphis lead in the first 5 minutes of the game, the Bulls first score was a 7-yard pass from Byrum Brown to Sean Atkins. Memphis came back for another 7 points and led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams traded scoring opportunities in the second quarter with the Bulls spreading the duties among Naiem Simmons, Nay’Quan Wright and Jayson Littlejohn for one score each. The Tigers scored twice and led into halftime 35-28.

The Bulls third quarter continued to spread scoring opportunities to Jaden Alexis and Kelley Joiner. Memphis gained a field goal and touchdown. This tightened the score to 45-42 Memphis going into the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, Brown’s pass and touchdown to Khafre Brown with :55 left in the game were not enough to overcome Memphis’ two fourth quarter TD’s. Final score was 59-50 Memphis.

Brown had a career high in completions for the second week in a row going 31 of 39 for 357 yards. His five passing touchdowns tied the record set by Marquel Blackwell 21 years ago. There were 226 rushing yards and 7 penalties for a loss of 55 yards.

All total, touchdowns were made by 7 different players – with kicker John Cannon going 6 -6 in PATs.

For Saturday’s Salute to Service game over 7,000 tickets have been distributed to active service members through he Seats for Service program.

Single game tickets are available by calling 1-800-GoBulls or USFBULLSTIX.com. Live coverage will be on ESPN+ and the Bulls Unlimited channel on Tunein.com.