TAMPA (USF) – USF Bulls starting center Mike Lofton has been added to the watch list for the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy honoring college football’s most impactful leaders in community service.

Lofton has started all seven games of the 2023 season at center for the Bulls after making three starts and playing in all 12 games in 2022. Lofton is from Clearwater and 2022 was his first season at USF after transferring from the University of Central Florida.

An AAC All-Academic honoree, Lofton owns a 3.3 grade-point average in health science. As a Bulls team captain, he is also involved in athletics leadership positions and serves on the AAC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee as well as USF’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Black Student-Athlete Advisory Committee as well as participating in the USF Leadership Academy.

Lofton served as the host of the 2023 Stampede of Champions, a USF student-athlete run athletics awards event, and is active in community service participating in Think BIG for Kids, USF Day in Green and Gold, Victory Day (Special Olympics event) and several other team community events.

The Wuerffel Trophy is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field and is named for Danny Wuerffel, 1996 National Championship winning quarterback of the University of Florida Gators – who is renowned for his commitment to service and leadership. The Wuerffel Trophy is the premier major college football award that places the majority of its voting emphasis on Community Service.