Tampa (WFLA) – The USF Bulls football team announced several schedule changes. They include:

• Louisville Cardinals – The game scheduled in Tampa on Aug. 31, 2024 will move to Sept. 4, 2027. The teams also moved a scheduled game at Louisville in 2026 to Aug. 31, 2030.

• Miami Hurricanes – The game scheduled in Tampa on Sept. 4, 2027 moves to Sept. 21, 2024.

• NC State Wolfpack – The game in Tampa on Sept. 14, 2024 will move to Sept. 8, 2029.

• Western Kentucky – The game on Sept. 21, 2024 moves to Sept. 20, 2031 in Tampa.

The Bulls added a two-game series with Southern Mississippi on Sept. 14, 2024 (away) and Sept. 23, 2028 (home) .

USF also added two home contests with Bethune-Cookman in Tampa, first on Aug. 31, 2024, replacing the date vacated by Louisville, and then on Sept. 16, 2028.

The Bulls also added one home game vs. South Carolina State on Sept. 20, 2025. That game replaces a previously scheduled contest with San Jose State on that date, which both universities have agreed to nullify.