Senior Appreciation and Fan Appreciation Day: 7:30PM game time

TAMPA (USF) – The USF Bulls take on Charlotte for the last game of the season on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium.

Coming off a 21-49 loss to UTSA, with a home win the Bulls will capture the program’s 100th victory in Raymond James and a possible bowl bid. Additional records that could be broken are QB Byrum Brown breaking the season passing record with an additional 87 yards and could become the first 3,000-yard passer. WR Sean Atkins could become the first USF player to post 1,000 yards receiving in a season.

15 Seniors will be honored prior to the game are LS Bryce Bernard, WR Michael Brown-Stephens, CB Braxton Clark, CB Daquan Evans, K Brendan Farrell, CB Matthew Hill, LT Donovan Jennings, TE Jayson Littlejohn, LB Andrew Mata’Afa, QB Tre Marsh, LB Brian Norris, LB Dylan Ridolph, DE Jonathan Ross, DE De’Juan Sease and S Timarcus Simpson.

It is also Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Tryp360, and among the individual prizes are 50-inch TV, PS5 Gaming System, Apple Earbuds, Kenny Chesney tickets, Drake tickets, Bad Bunny tickets, Tampa Bay Lightning tickets, three days in a five-bedroom beach house, Nate Bargatze tickets, Kat Williams tickets, Kevin Gates tickets, Harlem Globetrotters tickets. There will also be Row and Section prizes.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/south-florida-bulls-football-tickets/artist/821761