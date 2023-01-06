TAMPA (WFLA) – Matthew Middleton has been named the Bulls’ wide receivers coach, completing head coach Alex Golesh’s offensive coaching staff for his first USF team.

Middleton comes to USF with 15 years of experience coaching wide receivers on the collegiate level, most recently at Kent State University. During his time, the Kent State’s offense ranked in the top five in program history, set a season record for passing offense and earn the program’s first-ever bowl victory.

“Matthew was part of producing record-setting offenses at Kent State and mentored several highly-productive, all-conference receivers,” Golesh said. “He played the position at an all-conference level and will relate very well to the student-athletes in our program. I am excited to welcome Matthew and his family to our Bulls family and to have him join us in building one of the most dynamic offenses in college football.”

Prior to Kent state, Middleton was both wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at South Dakota. He also spent time at the University of Kansas, Chadron State College (D II), Nebraska-Omaha and his alma mater Ottawa University (NAIA).

During his playing career Middleton was a three-time all-conference selection as a wide receiver at Ottawa and remains the program’s all-time leader in receptions. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Ottawa and a master’s degree from Nebraska-Omaha.

He and his wife Jenna have two sons, Evan and Elijah, and two daughters, Bria and Cora.