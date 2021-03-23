Bucs LB, USF grad Jason Pierre-Paul visits football practice at alma mater

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The football team at the University of South Florida had a two-time Super Bowl champion visit them at practice on Tuesday.

Jason Pierre-Paul, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker who played college football at USF, could be seen standing with the players on the defensive line. He also spoke to the Bulls about the importance of bonding as a team.

BJ Daniels, the Bulls offensive quality control analyst, posted several photos of the visit on Twitter.

A lot of Blood, Sweat, and Tears between the two of us! @USFFootball gave me the opportunity to have a Brother for life! @UDWJPP Appreciate you stopping by and dropping knowledge! #GoBulls pic.twitter.com/qLBCjQKzLz — BJ DANIELS (@BJDANIELS10) March 23, 2021

Daniels played with Pierre-Paul at the University of South Florida. He called him a “brother for life” so, apparently, the two of them shared a special relationship despite being on opposite sides of the football.

“A lot of Blood, Sweat and Tears between the two of us!” Daniels wrote. “Appreciate you stopping by and dropping knowledge.”

When the 2x Super Bowl Champ @UDWJPP comes by practice to 🔥 up the team! 👀 #US2F🤘 pic.twitter.com/nRRW8wbCI6 — USF Football 😷 (@USFFootball) March 23, 2021

The Bulls have their spring football game on Saturday at noon at Raymond James Stadium.